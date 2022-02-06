Olympics Live: Finnish hockey player remains in isolation

BEIJING (AP) — Finland men’s hockey player Marko Anttila remains at an isolation hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus. Coach Jukka Jalonen says nothing has changed with Anttila, who recovered from COVID-19 last month and has been unable to produce two negative tests that would allow him to return to the team. Jalonen and Finland players say Anttila is fully healthy and has no symptoms. Jalonen confirmed Anttila is Finland’s only player in isolation.