Olympics Live: Jamaican bobsledder loses qualifying appeal

BEIJING (AP) — Jamaican bobsledder Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian has lost an appeal to be given an entry into the two-woman bob competition. The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed her challenge to the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation’s qualification ranking system. The United States-born athlete represented Jamaica in two-women bob at the past two Winter Olympics and will still compete at the Beijing Games in women’s monobob.