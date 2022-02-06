Olympics Live: Japan skating champ Hanyu arrives in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu has arrived in Beijing. He’s due at Capital Indoor Stadium in two days for the start of the men’s program. The Japanese star is trying to become the first figure skater since Sweden’s Gillis Grafstrom in 1928 to win three straight titles. Hanyu took a similar approach four years ago in Pyeongchang, when he remained at his Canadian training base until two days before the start of his program. But that was pre-pandemic. Hanyu took a risk that upon arrival in Beijing he would return the negative COVID-19 test required of anyone entering the Olympic bubble.