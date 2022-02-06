Olympics Live: Organizers hold call with isolated athletes

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic organizers say they’ve held a call with athletes who are in isolation hotels because they tested positive for the coronavirus. They discussed ongoing issues the athletes may be having with their living conditions. Organizers were not able to immediately say how many athletes are currently in the isolation hotels but say the numbers have been coming down. As part of China’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Games, everyone inside the Olympic bubble is required to take daily tests. Those who are confirmed to be positive have to go to an isolation facility until they’re cleared for discharge, either through tests showing they’re negative or a review by a panel of medical experts.