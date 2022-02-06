Olympics Live: Russian athlete Bolshunov wins skiathlon gold

BEIJING (AP) — Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov has won gold in the 30-kilometer skiathlon. Bolshunov is the World Cup points leader in distance races. He grabbed a Russian Olympic Committee flag in the final stretch and waved it in the air as he crossed the finish line. Bolshunov and Iivo Niskanen of Finland led the race through the first four classic ski laps but Russia’s Denis Spitsov passed Niskanen once they were on the freestyle legs. Spitsov won silver and Niskanen held on for the bronze.