Olympics Live: Sweden’s van der Poel wins speedskating gold

BEIJING (AP) — Nils van der Poel has given Sweden its first Olympic speedskating medal since 1988. He pulled off a stunning comeback to win gold in the 5,000 meters at the Beijing Olympics. Van der Poel was a big favorite coming into the event. He’s the reigning world champion with an undefeated record in the distance events on this season’s World Cup circuit. He lived up to the hype in the 12 1/2-lap race at the Ice Ribbon oval, turning on the speed at the end to overcome Patrick Roest of the Netherlands with an Olympic record. The bronze went to Norway’s Hallgeir Engebraaten.