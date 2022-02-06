Olympics Live: Turkish ski jumper mum on Uyghur statement

BEIJING (AP) — Turkish ski jumper Fatih Arda İpcioğlu refused to say if the crescent and star on his blue skis was a statement in support of China’s Uyghur community. The design on the skis seemingly represented East Turkestan, the region home to Uyghurs. İpcioğlu used the same skis on Saturday and Sunday, saying the pair he had were for the competition. Human rights groups say the Beijing government has oppressed members of the Uyghur Muslim minority on a massive scale.