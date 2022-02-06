Shiffrin calls fall in Olympic giant slalom ‘disappointment’

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin calls her disqualification in the giant slalom at the Beijing Games “a huge disappointment.” Shiffrin missed a gate five turns into the first leg of the two-run event that was the first Alpine skiing race of the 2022 Olympics. It happened just seconds after she started her way down the course in an event she won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. It was the first time she failed to finish a giant slalom since just before those Olympics four years ago. She arrived in China with plans to try to compete in all five individual Alpine events. Next up is the slalom on Wednesday.