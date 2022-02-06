Shiffrin’s fall in Olympic giant slalom will stick with her

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the giant slalom at the Beijing Games. It was the first time she failed to finish a giant slalom since just before she won that race at the 2018 Olympics. The 26-year-old American arrived in China with plans to try to compete in all five individual Alpine events and spoke about all of the pressure and expectations she felt as one of the faces of the Winter Olympics. Next up for her is the slalom on Wednesday. She won that as a teenager at the 2014 Sochi Games.