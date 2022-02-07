APNewsBreak: MLB, players stop drug testing during lockout

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people familiar with the sport’s Joint Drug Program tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement. The halt in testing is a casualty of the sport’s lockout that started Dec. 2. U.S. Anti-Doping Agency head Travis Tygart says “it should be a major concern to all those who value fair play” and “you would have hoped they would have been able to get that figured out.”