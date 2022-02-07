Bayern ‘keeper Neuer has operation on knee, out for weeks

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich will be without Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for some weeks after he opted for surgery on a troublesome knee. Bayern says Neuer underwent an operation on his right knee joint on Sunday and the team will be without its captain “for the coming weeks.” Neuer played in Bayern’s 3-2 win over Leipzig on Saturday. He starred with five good saves and showed no sign of any knee problems. He tied former Bayern ’keeper Oliver Kahn’s Bundesliga record of 310 wins with the victory. Kicker magazine reported that an operation to remove part of the medial meniscus had been an option for some time to prevent any further damage.