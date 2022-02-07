Bears hire Cardinals assistant Dray as tight ends coach

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Arizona assistant Jim Dray as tight ends coach. Dray joins new coach Matt Eberflus’ staff after spending the past three seasons as an offensive quality control coach with Cleveland in 2019 and the Cardinals in 2020 and 2021. He was an offensive assistant at his alma mater Stanford in 2018. The 35-year-old Dray played eight seasons in the NFL as a tight end with the Cardinals, Cleveland, Buffalo and San Francisco. The Bears also announced Monday they are raising season-ticket package prices by 6% because they are scheduled to play a ninth regular-season home game instead of a second preseason matchup at Soldier Field.