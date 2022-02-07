Better late than never as Clarey gets Olympic medal at 41

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Everything has come late in life for Johan Clarey. Even winning an Olympic medal. The Frenchman turned 41 last month and has become the oldest man to win an Olympic medal in Alpine skiing after coming second to Beat Feuz to claim silver in the downhill at the Beijing Games. The previous oldest was Bode Miller at 36 in 2014. It was Clarey’s fourth Olympics and realistically a last shot of being on the podium at a Games. His best previous finish in an Olympics was 18th in the downhill in 2018. Clarey was just 0.10 seconds behind Feuz and 0.08 ahead of two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria.