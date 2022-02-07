BU and Northeastern to meet in 69th Beanpot final

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Freshman goalie T.J. Semptimphelter made 41 saves and three-time defending champion Northeastern beat Boston College 3-1 in the semifinals of the 69th annual Beanpot. Sam Colangelo, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Justin Hryckowian scored for the Huskies, who will face Boston University for the championship next Monday night. BU was a 4-3 winner over Harvard in the first semifinal. The tournament returned this year after being canceled for the first time in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Held annually on the first two Mondays in February, it matches the Boston area’s four Division I hockey powers. BU will be playing for its 31st title, most among the four schools. Northeastern has won the Beanpot seven times, fewest of the four programs.