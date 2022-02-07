Golden Wüst: Dutch star makes history with 6th Olympic title

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Ireen Wüst skated into the record books at the Beijing Games by becoming the first athlete to claim individual gold medals at five different Olympics. The 35-year-old Wüst already was the most decorated speedskater in Winter Games history when she added to her haul with a victory in the 1,500 meters. That gave the Dutch star a dozen medals overall in a collection that she started gathering in her debut at the 2006 Turin Games. Six of them are gold and all in individual events and spread out over each of her five Olympics. No one else has done that.