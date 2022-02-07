Olympics Live: Another win boosts legacy of Italy’s Fontana

BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana has burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing. The 31-year-old Italian took the lead from Dutch world champion Suzanne Schulting late in Monday’s race and let out a yell as she crossed the line to earn her 10th career medal. Fontana won in 42.488 seconds. Fontana was already the only athlete to win a medal of every color in the same individual event. She won gold in the 500 four years ago in Pyeongchang, silver in Sochi in 2014 and bronze at Vancouver in 2010.