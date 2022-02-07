Olympics Live: Dutch speedskater Wust adds another gold

BEIJING (AP) — Ireen Wüst has added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold. The 35-year-old Dutch skater won her second straight gold in the 1,500 meters. She set an Olympic record with a time at the Ice Ribbon oval in Beijing. Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands. Wüst has now won 12 medals over her career, including six golds. That makes her the most decorated athlete in the history of speedskating, as well as her country’s most prolific Olympic medalist.