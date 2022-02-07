Olympics Live: Germany’s Herrmann wins 15K biathlon gold

BEIJING (AP) — Denise Herrmann has won Olympic gold in the women’s 15-kilometer individual biathlon. Her win came after a season of mixed results on the World Cup circuit. She led early and maintained it. She completed the course in 44 minutes, 12.7 seconds. Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France missed her very last shot, which proved to be a costly mistake. She won silver behind Herrmann. Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland missed two shots and settled for bronze.