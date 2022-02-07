Olympics Live: Slovenia takes ski jumping mixed team gold

BEIJING (AP) — Slovenia has won gold in the ski jumping mixed team event’s Olympic debut. The team of Ursa Bogataj, Nika Kriznar, Peter Prevc and Timi Zajc had 1,000.5 points Monday, dominating the competition by more than 100 points. Prevc jumped last and soared 101.5 meters and had 126.3 points to seal the top spot on the podium for the Slovenians. Russia won silver and Canada, in a surprise, earned bronze. Germany was one of the favorites to win but was disqualified after the first round because of an equipment violation. Japan finished fourth.