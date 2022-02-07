Olympics Live: Speedskater Dawson en route to Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. speedskater Casey Dawson is finally on his way to the Olympics. He tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and has struggled to get the necessary clearance to travel to Beijing. US Speedskating says on Twitter that Dawson finally resolved everything and was on a flight to Beijing. Dawson missed the 5,000 meters, and his late arrival will likely keep him out of Tuesday’s 1,500 meters. But his main focus is on next week’s team pursuit, where he’s part of a group that is considered a strong medal contender.