Olympics Live: Sweden’s Hector wins giant slalom gold

BEIJING (AP) — Swedish skier Sara Hector has won gold in the women’s giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics. It was her first individual victory at a major championship. The 29-year-old Hector finished two runs down a course known as The Ice River at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center. Her unofficial combined time was 1 minute, 55.69 seconds. Federica Brignone of Italy added a silver medal to the bronze she won in the giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Champion Mikaela Shiffrin, who fell during Monday’s opening run. Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was third and now has another bronze to go alongside the one she collected in the downhill at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.