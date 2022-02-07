Slovenia wins Olympic debut of ski jumping mixed team event

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Slovenia won the first Olympic ski jumping mixed team gold medal, taking advantage of jumpsuit violations by German Katharina Althaus and Japanese star Sara Takanashi. The team led by Ursa Bogataj and Peter Prevc had 1,000.5 points and won by more than 100 points. Prevc jumped last and soared 101.5 meters and had 126.3 points to seal the top spot on the podium. The Russians won silver and Canada earned bronze in a surprise. Germany was one of the favorites to win but was disqualified after the first round because of Althaus’ jumpsuit violation.