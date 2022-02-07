Texans hire veteran coach Smith as new head coach

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans. Smith, who is Black, is the second minority candidate to be hired this offseason after the Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, on Sunday. Smith spent last season as Houston’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He takes over for David Culley, who is also Black, and was fired after just one season.