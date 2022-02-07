Weddle gives Rams spark after returning from retirement

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

As the coach of his son’s 12-and-under Pop Warner championship team, Eric Weddle had a message for the young players to not take the opportunity to win a championship for granted. Weddle is now aiming for a second title, one with much larger stakes than a Pop Warner league. He came back last month for a playoff run with the Rams following a two-year retirement and can end his career with the Super Bowl title that eluded him during his first 13-year stint in the NFL.