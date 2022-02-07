World Cup doubts see UK-Ireland drop 2030 bid, target Euros

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Doubts and disputes over FIFA’s future program for the World Cup have contributed to Britain and Ireland dropping plans for a joint bid to host the 2030 edition, opting instead to try to stage the 2028 European Championship. Europe has been leading opposition to FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s push to double the frequency of World Cups so they are held every two years. Resisting Infantino’s key proposal while seeking a tournament from FIFA would have impaired the prospect of success by the British Isles bidders. Countries have until next month to register interest in hosting the 2028 or 2032 Euros.