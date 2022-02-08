After a fall, Shaun White stomps his way into Olympic final

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — After falling on his first attempt, Shaun White hammered down a pressure-packed halfpipe qualifying run to make it through to the medal round of his fifth and final Olympics. The three-time gold medalist fell on his signature trick on his first run — the Double McTwist 1260 — and was mired in 19th place. Each rider gets two tries and only their best score counts. The top 12 advance to Friday’s final. White ended up in fourth. After a 50-minute wait following his fall, White returned to the top of the pipe and nailed the same run he’d tried before. He stomped every landing and yelled out a “Yeahhhh” at the bottom. He qualified behind two-time silver medalist Ayumu Hirano, 2018 bronze medalist Scotty James and Hirano’s Japanese teammate, Ruka Hirano.