Auburn to rename its basketball arena in honor of donors

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn will rename its basketball arena after a couple who made the largest single gift to the athletics program. Auburn Arena will become Neville Arena at regular season’s end for the top-ranked Tigers with a dedication ceremony on March 4 and on-court recognition during the finale against South Carolina the following day. The 9,121-seat arena opened in 2010. It will be named after Bill and Connie Neville, a change approved by the Board of Trustees. Bill’s father and grandparents graduated from Auburn University.