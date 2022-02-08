Barcelona CEO resigns amid sponsorship talks with Spotify

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona CEO Ferran Reverter has resigned amid the club’s negotiations for a new sponsorship deal with Spotify. Barcelona says Reverter informed club president Joan Laporta he had to leave “for personal and family reasons.” La Vanguardia newspaper says Reverter’s departure came because of discrepancies in the negotiations with Spotify and because of past disagreements with president Laporta. Reverter leaves less than a year since taking over the position in July 2021 with the responsibility of leading the project of restructuring the club through a strategic plan until 2026.