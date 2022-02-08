Skip to Content
Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger wins 3rd Olympic luge title

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Natalie Geisenberger of Germany is the first three-time women’s luge Olympic champion. Geisenberger had four flawless runs and capped the effort by beating German teammate Anna Berreiter by about a half-second for the gold. Tatiana Ivanova of the Russian team was third. She finished about a second off Geisenberger’s winning time. Geisenberger wrapped herself in the German flag when the night was over and now has a chance to add to her golden tally in the team relay on Thursday.

