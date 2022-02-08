Italy beats Norway to win Olympic gold in mixed curling

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Italy won the gold medal in mixed doubles curling to complete a near-perfect Olympics. The 8-5 win over Norway at the Ice Cube capped a dominant performance for Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini. The Italians were undefeated in the round-robin and then advanced to the gold medal match with an 8-1 victory over Sweden. Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten will take a silver medal back to Norway four years after claiming bronze at the Pyeongchang Games. Sweden won the bronze medal by beating Britain 9-3.