Nets rule Harden out against Celtics with hamstring injury

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have ruled James Harden out with left hamstring tightness, leaving the skidding team without its three stars against Boston. Harden will miss his third straight game. The Nets originally listed him as questionable, they ruled him out after their morning shootaround. There has been speculation he could be dealt before Thursday’s trade deadline, though coach Steve Nash said Sunday the Nets would not be moving the All-Star guard. Brooklyn has slumped badly since Kevin Durant was lost to a sprained left knee. Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play at home.