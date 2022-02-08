Police: Saints’ Kamara, 3 others attacked man at Vegas club

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is accused of punching a man about eight times, badly injuring him in an attack also involving at least three men who were with Kamara at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub. That’s according to a police arrest report made public Tuesday. The alleged victim fell unconscious while police say video shows he was punched, kicked and stomped on more than 20 times early Saturday. Identities of the three other alleged attackers were blacked out in the police report. No other arrests have been made. Kamara played in Sunday’s Pro Bowl game before he was arrested on a felony battery charge. It’s not yet clear if he has a lawyer.