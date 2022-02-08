Scott Niedermayer joins Anaheim Ducks’ front office

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame defenseman Scott Niedermayer has joined the Anaheim Ducks’ front office as a special advisor to the hockey operations department. New Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek announced the appointment to a new job for the captain of Anaheim’s only Stanley Cup-winning team in 2007. Niedermayer played his final five NHL seasons with the Ducks, and he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP when Anaheim won the title. He is the Ducks’ career scoring leader among defensemen with 264 points, including a franchise-record 69 in 2006-07. Niedermayer was part of the search committee that identified Verbeek as a top candidate to replace Bob Murray.