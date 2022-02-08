Snowboarder Vic Wild’s ride leads to another Olympic medal

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S-born snowboarder Vic Wild is bringing a bronze medal back to his adopted country of Russia. It came eight years after he won gold at the Sochi Games on the same day his now ex-wife took a bronze in parallel giant slalom. Wild married a Russian snowboarder and got citizenship there so he could compete for Russia starting at the 2014 Olympics. His third-place finish on Tuesday came from out of nowhere. Wild came into this parallel giant slalom. contest ranked 24th in the world. It marked the latest twist to a story that has at times read less like sports and more like a political-romance novel.