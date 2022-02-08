West Ham’s Zouma starts after condemnation for kicking cat

LONDON (AP) — Kurt Zouma has started a Premier League game for West Ham hours after apologizing for kicking and slapping a cat in abuse caught on video. Zouma is seen hitting the cat while laughter can be heard in the background. In video released by The Sun newspaper, the 27-year-old France international then chases the animal before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head. West Ham comdemned the defender’s actions and said it will deal with the player internally. However West Ham manager David Moyes still opted to select Zouma in the team for the Premier League game against Watford on Tuesday night.He received jeers from some people in the crowd