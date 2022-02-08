World Cup leader Fillon Maillet takes gold in 20K biathlon

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJAIKOU, China (AP) — Quentin Fillon Maillet of France won decisively in the 20-kilometer individual biathlon, adding a gold medal to the silver he won in the mixed relay over the weekend. Fillon Maillet has dominated the biathlon world lately. He’s had 10 World Cup podium finishes this season. Half of those were wins. Now he’s also an Olympic champion. He missed two of 20 targets and finished the course in 48 minutes, 47.4 seconds. Anton Smolski of Belarus shot clean, hitting all 20 of his targets. He came in 14.8 seconds behind the Frenchman. Defending individual Olympic champion Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway also missed two targets and took the bronze medal.