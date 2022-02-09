Bruins goalie Rask ending comeback, announces retirement

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The winningest goaltender in Boston Bruins history is calling it a career. Citing an inability of his body to respond after his recent return to the ice following offseason hip surgery, Tuukka Rask announced his retirement. Rask ends his career with a franchise-best 308 career wins and 14,345 saves. His .921 save percentage and 2.28 goals against average are also the best among former Bruins goalies with at least 30 starts. But he played in only four games this season, allowing 14 goals. A two-time All-Star, Rask won the 2013-14 Vezina Trophy and 2019-20 Jennings Trophy. He also was the No. 2 goalie on Boston’s 2010-11 team that won the Stanley Cup.