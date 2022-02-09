Commanders launch probe of harassment claim against Snyder

By BEN NUCKOLS

AP Sports Writer

The Washington Commanders have launched an independent investigation into allegations that owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee more than a decade ago. The team says former U.S. attorney Debra Wong Yang will lead the probe. The NFL fined the Commanders $10 million after an investigation into allegations of rampant sexual harassment and workplace misconduct by former team executives. Snyder had not been personally accused of sexual harassment until last week. That’s when former team employee Tiffani Johnston told Congress that he groped her thigh and pushed her towards a limousine with his hand on his lower back.