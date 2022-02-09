Jump scores 19 as No. 2 Stanford women beat Oregon St 82-59

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Cameron Brink added 12 points and No. 2 Stanford ran its winning streak to 11 games with an 82-59 victory over Oregon State.Jump had three 3s in the first half and shot 5 for 12 from deep overall while sixth-year senior Anna Wilson matched her career high with four steals for the Cardinal (19-3, 10-0 Pac-12) in their 25th consecutive win against Pac-12 opponents.Ellie Mack scored 11 of her 13 points in her first four minutes of play as Oregon State led 25-22 after the first quarter.