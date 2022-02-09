NFL says it will oversee investigation of Commanders’ Snyder

By BEN NUCKOLS

AP Sports Writer

The NFL has moved quickly to take over an investigation into alleged sexual harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. The announcement came hours after the Commanders said the team had hired an outside investigator to look into allegations by former team employee Tiffani Johnston. She told Congress that Snyder groped her thigh at a team dinner and and pushed her toward his limousine with his hand on her lower back years ago. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league “will be retaining an investigator to determine the facts.”