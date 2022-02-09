Steelers promote Teryl Austin to defensive coordinator

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t look far for a new defensive coordinator, promoting Teryl Austin to replace Keith Butler. Austin joined the Steelers in 2019 as a senior defensive assistant coach. This will be Austin’s third stint as a defensive coordinator. He previously held the position in Cincinnati in 2018 and in Detroit from 2014-17. The Sharon, Pennsylvania native — about an hour northwest of Pittsburgh — will take over for Butler, who retired in January after 19 seasons with the Steelers. Austin filled in as defensive coordinator for Pittsburgh in its regular-season finale against Baltimore while Butler was in the league’s COVID-19 protocols.