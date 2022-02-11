5 more minor leaguers suspended for drug tests, total now 14

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Joe Flores of Colorado, Lenny Polanco and Jesus Tovar of Minnesota and Alan Ramirez of Miami have been suspended for 60 games each following positive tests for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol under baseball’s minor league drug program. All four are assigned to the Dominican Summer League. San Francisco pitcher Austin Reich was suspended for 50 games following a positive test for Amphetamine, a banned stimulant. He is assigned to High-A West Eugene. Fourteen players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.