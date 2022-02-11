Byron Allen says the NFL needs him to be an owner

By ROB MAADDI

Pro Football Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Byron Allen says the NFL needs him to join the ownership group. Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Denver Broncos and become the NFL’s first Black owner. He told The Associated Press that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft approached him in November 2019 about buying a team. The NFL’s ownership ranks are overwhelmingly white. Of the league’s 32 teams, the only minorities to have a controlling ownership stake are the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Shad Khan and the Buffalo Bills’ Kim Pegula, who co-owns the team with her husband, Terry.