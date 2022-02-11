Daboll’s Giants staff: 1st woman coach, 2 new coordinators

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Recently hired Brian Daboll has filled out a majority of his staff with the Giants, adding the first woman to hold a coaching position in the team’s history along with a pair of coordinators new to New York. Laura Young will be the team’s director of coaching operations, coordinating and organizing practices, as well as game-day operations. She has 18 years of NFL experience, the last four with Daboll in Buffalo. Mike Kafka is the new offensive coordinator and Don “Wink” Martindale will coordinate the defense. Thomas McGaughey is back for a fifth straight season as special teams coordinator.