Embiid’s 25 points, 19 boards lift 76ers past Thunder 100-87

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 100-87 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers are still waiting to play their first game with James Harden. They acquired Harden from the Brooklyn Nets for Ben Simmons. Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points and Tobias Harris 17 for the Sixers. Derrick Favors led the Thunder with 16 points and Luguentz Dort had 15. The Thunder missed all eight 3s in the third quarter. Embiid shot only 8 of 25 from the floor.