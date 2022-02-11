Norway’s Roeiseland shoots her way to Olympic sprint gold

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway replicated her top form from throughout this season, using fast skiing and composed, deliberate shooting to become the Beijing Olympic biathlon sprint champion. Roeiseland, the overall World Cup leader and sprint leader, hit all 10 targets and finished the 7.5-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 44.3 seconds. Sweden’s Elvira Oeberg, in her first Olympics, also shot clean and skied to silver, 30.9 seconds back. Her sister, Hanna, won a gold medal in the 2018 Olympics in the individual race. She finished 19th, 1:34.8 back in the sprint. Dorothea Wierer of Italy came in 37.2 seconds behind Roeiseland, winning her first individual Olympic medal.