Rams’ Noteboom, Higbee placed on injured reserve

By The Associated Press

Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom and tight end Tyler Higbee were placed on injured reserve. The move was expected for Higbee, who hasn’t practiced since being injured in the NFC title game. Noteboom practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday but was a non-participant on Friday. There were no setbacks for running back Darrell Henderson and defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day. Rams coach Sean McVay said both will be activated from IR.