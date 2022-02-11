Struggling ACC teams know path to NCAA tourney bids: Wins

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

The Atlantic Coast Conference has long heralded itself as the premier basketball conference in the country. This year, that hasn’t been the case. Besides No. 7 Duke, only one other ACC team has been ranked in the Top 25 this season. North Carolina was No. 18 in the second poll of the season, then lost two in a row. In the preseason poll, Florida State was No. 20 and Virginia No. 25; both lost in the opening week and fell out of the rankings. Wake Forest and Notre Dame were the only teams besides Duke to get votes in the latest Top 25.