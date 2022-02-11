Super Bowl gives Chase chance to cap amazing rookie season

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja’Marr Chase has turned in quite the debut season. He has rewritten Cincinnati rookie records, earned a Pro Bowl nod and scratched off another goal to earn the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Chase says he put that on his wall and now that he has it he’s blessed to be in this situation. Chase can do something he couldn’t imagine enough to even put on a to-do list Sunday. That would be helping the Bengals win the franchise’s first Super Bowl. Chase says his biggest dream was just make it to the NFL. Now he’s ready to take the next step.