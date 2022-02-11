US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by longtime coach Peter Foley and the use of racist language by Olympian Hagan Kearney. Both are in China this week. Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof was a member of the 2010 Olympic team and wrote in an Instagram post that Foley had taken naked photos of female athletes and made inappropriate comments and that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word. U.S. Ski & Snowboard released a statement that said it “takes all allegations seriously. Peter Foley remains as U.S. Snowboardcross team head coach while all recent allegations are being investigated.”